Michigan adds 67,000 Jobs in three months

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s latest jobs numbers showcased that the state added 67,000 jobs in the last three months, increasing its economic growth.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer responded with a statement highlighting the recently passed bipartisan bills. Whitmer believes they make huge investments in economic development and small businesses to add to the state’s strong strides to increase it’s economic progress.

“As Michigan’s economy charges forward, we will continue making investments in our communities to help more Michiganders get back to work and ensure every small business can thrive. Over the last three months, Michigan added 67,000 jobs, including 17,000 in November, rounding out seven straight months of job growth. The state’s unemployment rate is also trending in the right direction, but we still have a lot of work left to do to put more Michiganders back to work. “Thankfully, we are taking bold steps to invest in small businesses and empower Michigan to compete for big manufacturing projects. Soon, I will sign a supplemental bill and an economic development package that together will invest nearly $2.5 billion to support businesses, keep kids in school, and help Michigan win billions more in private investment to create tens of thousands of jobs. I will stay focused on growing our economy, creating good-paying jobs, and lowering the cost of essentials for families.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan’s economy grew 8.3% in the second quarter of 2021, which was the third highest in the nation. The state also went from a projected $3 billion deficit to a $3.5 billion surplus and continues to lead the nation in automotive manufacturing. Personal income was up 19.1% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020, the fourth-largest increase in the nation.

Governor Whitmer has urged Michigan to fix the roads. The state of Michigan has invested nearly $4.75 billion on these repairs and improvements. This in turn has created 45,000 jobs for Michiganders.