Michigan adds 8,574 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Monday Michigan health officials announced another 8,574 people tested positive for COVID-19, and another 61 people died from complications of the virus.

Those numbers are a combine total from both Saturday and Sunday.

Overall 793,881 michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first cases were reported in Michigan on March 10th, 16,901 people have died.

LOCALLY

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Monday the Ingham County health department announced all Michigan residents are welcome to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at the Michigan State University (MSU) Pavilion clinic.

The site is a drive-thru only clinic, and appointments are available as early as this week.

“People move across county lines all the time,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “Ensuring that everyone in the state who wants a vaccine can get a vaccine benefits us all. We are seeing the number of new cases soar across the state, and there is a sense of urgency with getting people vaccinated.”

The health department says, the expansion in eligibility is made possible due to personnel support from the Department of Defense through a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) program.

The goal is to increase vaccination numbers to 3,000-4,000 people per day.

To date, more than 68,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the MSU Pavilion.

“We are incredibly proud of this partnership and the ability to expand our reach to all those in Michigan seeking a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “With this expansion we hope to help the state reach its goal of vaccinating 70% of Michigan residents age 16 and older sooner.”

Those looking to make an appointment can do so here.

NATIONALLY

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, hinted that there could soon be changes to the COVID-19 health policy on face masks.

During a Sunday morning interview on Meet the Press, Fauci said the recommendations about wearing face masks may change as more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Interviewer Chuck Todd asked Fauci why people who get vaccinated need to continue wearing masks.

Fauci responded, “This is something that, as we get more information, it’s going to be pulling back that you won’t have to. But currently, the reason is that when you get vaccinated you are clearly diminishing dramatically your risk of getting infected.”

Fauci added that if you “don’t have a mask, you might inadvertently infect” those around you.