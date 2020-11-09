Michigan adds 9,000+ COVID-19 cases over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan and the rest of the nation are experiencing a second wave of coronavirus cases, with an additional 9,010 COVID-19 cases added to the Michigan state total over the weekend.

Michigan last week broke records for the highest daily COVID-19 cases with more than 6,000 cases reported on Saturday. While testing is increasing, the positivity rate is also going up, indicating the virus is not being contained.

If you are interested in being notified whether you may have recently been exposed to COVID-19, there’s a new app for that. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB) today announced the statewide rollout of the COVID-19 exposure notification app MI COVID Alert.

The anonymous, no cost and voluntary app, piloted in Ingham County and on the campus of Michigan State University last month, lets users know whether they may have recently been exposed to COVID-19. Users can confidentially submit a positive test result into the app and alert others in recent proximity that they may have also been exposed to the virus.

Research from Oxford University found a potential to reduce infections and deaths, even if just 15% of a population uses an exposure notification app like MI COVID Alert. In the initial weeks of the MSU-Ingham County pilot alone, 46,704 people downloaded the app. The number is the equivalent of approximately 23% of Ingham County residents ages 18- to 64-years-old and nearly 16% of the total Ingham County population.

Nationwide, the U.S. has confirmed more than 10 million coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as infections continue to rise in nearly every state.

The U.S. hit the milestone on Monday.

New daily confirmed cases are up more than 60% over the past two weeks, to an average of nearly 109,000 a day. Average daily cases are on the rise in 48 states.