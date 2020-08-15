Michigan adds more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases, reports 74% recovered from COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 67,778 individual case recoveries which is about 74% recovered from the coronavirus.

Today’s state total number of cases is 92,155 with 6,318 deaths. There are 1,015 new cases today, another high in the top daily case totals.

The most amount of COVID-19 cases confirmed in one day in Michigan was May 12, when 1,512 cases were reported, according to the Michigan.Gov Coronavirus webpage.

This week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said at a press conference that Michigan was doing a better job at controlling the virus than surrounding states, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Today’s case total comes one day after Gov. Whitmer’s announcement that four million free masks will be distributed to Michigan residents who are most susceptible to COVID-19 through a partnership with the state, Ford Motor Company and Federal Emergency Management Agency, (FEMA).

Low-income residents, seniors, schools and homeless shelters will benefit from the MI Mask Aid partnership that is part of the Mask Up Michigan campaign.

The project is in partnership with Gov. Whitmer’s Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities chaired by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.

>>>Anyone interested in receiving a free mask can find a distribution location by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 or looking up their local Community Action Agency online.

At the same press conference Gov. Whitmer announced the Michigan Mask Aid partnership, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided the breakdown of the COVID-19 cases by region.

“Overall, we believe we are seeing a plateau in cases after cases increased in June and July,” Dr. Khaldun said. “We are cautiously optimistic that we are trending in the right direction.”

Below are the cases seen in each region per million people, daily.

Metro-Detroit Area: 50 cases/1 million, 4.1% positive

City of Detroit: 26 cases/1 million, 2.6% positive

Wayne, Monroe and Oakland County: 40+cases/1 million, greater than 4% positive

Macomb: 82 cases/1 million, 7.4% positive

Saginaw: 50 cases/1 million 3.7% positive

Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Upper Peninsula: 30-40 cases/1 million, 3% or less positive

Jackson Region: just under 30 cases/1 million, 2% positive

Lansing and Traverse City: just under 20 cases/1 million, less than 2% positive

“This is why it’s important schools work with local health departments right now,” Dr. Khaldun said.

Dr. Khaldun said that Michigan is continuing to see outbreaks predominantly at nursing and long-term care facilities.

Other sources of outbreaks include large social gatherings, agricultural and food processing plants, childhood and youth programs, manufacturing plants, schools and colleges.