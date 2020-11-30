Michigan adds more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, November 28th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 5,214 per day.

As of Saturday, 47% of COVID-19 cases were reported recovered in the state.

Across the state, hospitalizations for COVID-19 are rising.

Today, Henry Ford Health System reported 80% of surgical and ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The hosptial released the following numbers this morning (COVID cases as of 11 AM):

Total # Henry Ford Health System patients who tested negative in last 30 days: 37,532

Total # Henry Ford Health System patients who tested positive in last 30 days: 7,350

Total # Henry Ford Health System patients currently admitted with COVID-19: 376

Henry Ford Health System says it got the ability to flex its bed capacity as it did in the spring, at the original peak of the virus in Michigan.

National update:

The coronavirus vaccine inching toward approval in the U.S. is desperately anticipated by weary Americans longing for a path back to normal life. But criminals are waiting, too, ready to use that desperation to their advantage, federal investigators say.

Homeland Security investigators are working with Pfizer, Moderna and dozens of other drug companies racing to complete and distribute the vaccine and treatments for the virus. The goal: to prepare for the scams that are coming, especially after the mess of criminal activity this year with phony personal protective equipment, false cures and extortion schemes.

“We’re all very excited about the potential vaccine and treatments,” said Steve Francis, assistant director for global trade investigations with Homeland Security Investigations. “But I also caution against these criminal organizations and individuals that will try to exploit the American public.”

No vaccine has yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has approved the first treatment for COVID-19, the antiviral drug remdesivir. With vaccines and treatments both, it has warned about the potential for fraud.Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots

“The FDA is particularly concerned that these deceptive and misleading products might cause Americans to delay or stop appropriate medical treatment, leading to serious and life-threatening harm,” the agency said in a recent statement.

The drug companies are to have safeguards and brand-protection features in place to help avoid fraud, but that may not be available until the second generation of vaccine because everything is operated on such an emergency basis, said Karen Gardner, chief marketing officer at SIPCA North America, a company that works as a bridge between the government, businesses and consumers. She said that makes it more important to educate health care providers on what the real thing looks like.

“When you have anything in high demand and limited supply, there is going to be fraud,” she said. Desperation will drive people around normal channels.

Meanwhile, investigators are learning about how the vaccine will be packaged and getting the message out to field agents, creating a mass database of information from more than 200 companies, so they can be prepared to spot fakes and crack down on dangerous fraud. They are monitoring tens of thousands of false websites and looking for evidence of fake cures sold online.

Earlier this year as cases exploded, hospitals and governments grew short on masks, gloves and other protective gear. Scams grew, too. Tricksters preyed on unwitting citizens to hand over money for goods they’d never receive.