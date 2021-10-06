Michigan adds more than 7,500 coronavirus cases since Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Approximately 7,674 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Michigan since Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 3,837 per day.

There have been 92 deaths in Michigan since on Tuesday and Wednesday, 47 of which were confirmed during a Vital Records Review.

Ingham County has seen 25,996 total cases with 425 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 10,464 toal cases with 221 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 17,280 toal cases with 309 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 6,891 with 96 total deaths.

As of yesterday, around 68.3% of Michigan has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state just 1.7% away from the goal of 70%.

Across the nation, deaths per day have dropped by nearly 15% since mid-September and are now averaging about 1,750. New cases have fallen to just over 103,000 per day on average, a 40% decline over the past three weeks.

The number of Americans now in the hospital with COVID-19 has declined by about one-quarter since its most recent peak of almost 94,000 a month ago.

The decrease in case numbers could also be due to the virus running out of susceptible people in some places.

The easing is happening along with other encouraging developments, including the possibility that vaccinations for 5-to-11-year-olds will become available in a matter of weeks and the first pill for treating people sick with COVID-19 could reach the market by year’s end.