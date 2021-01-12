VIDEO: Michigan AG Dana Nessel calls state Capitol building “not safe” in multiple tweets

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent out a handful of tweets over the last two days saying the measures passed by the Michigan Capitol Commission banning the open carry of firearms is not enough and said “I repeat-the Michigan Capitol is not safe.”

This news all comes after a pro-Trump insurrection at the United States Capitol building last week. There has been talks for some time of banning the open-carry of weapons at the Capitol and last weeks events in Washington D.C. appear to have fast-tracked the new rule.

My job is not to provide state employees & residents or other visitors to our Capitol with a false sense of security, especially given the current state of affairs in Michigan and around the nation.



I repeat-the Michigan Capitol is not safe. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) January 12, 2021

Her tweets today follow what she said yesterday, that many of the worst mass shootings have involved hand guns.

Many of the worst mass shootings in history have involved handguns alone (including Virginia Tech). But by all means, celebrate the banning of “open carry” today.



Guns you can’t readily see are just as deadly as those you can.



The Capitol is not safe. https://t.co/ayj5ZVIa4m — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) January 11, 2021

And all of this is happening as there have been reports that the FBI has warned of nationwide armed protests at every state capital leading up to Joe Biden’s inauguration.