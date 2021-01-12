VIDEO: Michigan AG Dana Nessel calls state Capitol building “not safe” in multiple tweets

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent out a handful of tweets over the last two days saying the measures passed by the Michigan Capitol Commission banning the open carry of firearms is not enough and said “I repeat-the Michigan Capitol is not safe.”

This news all comes after a pro-Trump insurrection at the United States Capitol building last week. There has been talks for some time of banning the open-carry of weapons at the Capitol and last weeks events in Washington D.C. appear to have fast-tracked the new rule.

Her tweets today follow what she said yesterday, that many of the worst mass shootings have involved hand guns.

And all of this is happening as there have been reports that the FBI has warned of nationwide armed protests at every state capital leading up to Joe Biden’s inauguration.

