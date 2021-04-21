Michigan AG to announce findings of statewide investigations

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Jacob Wohl, 22, and Jack Burkman, 54, two notorious conservative operatives were charged Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 with felonies in connection with false robocalls that aimed to dissuade residents in Detroit and other U.S. cities from voting by mail, Michigan’s attorney general announced. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold a news conference on Wednesday, where she plans to announce the results of two statewide criminal investigations.

That news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will be streamed live in a video player above.

Nessel will be joined by Acting Division Chief Danielle Hagaman-Clark, Assistant Attorney General Mike Frezza, Assistant Attorney General Rick Cunningham, and Special Agent Pete Ackerly.

According to a press release about the news conference, the investigations were conducted in the Detroit area as well as statewide.

It’s unclear what the investigations pertain to at this time.