FILE – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit on Oct. 14, 2021. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — A newly formed partnership between Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Humane will investigate and prosecute cases of animal abuse.

According to the Attorney General’s office, animal fighting rings and similar operations require investigation and prosecution that the department will be able to provide support and resources to Michigan Humane.

I know most Michiganders think of their pets as family members and subjecting those family members to abuse is incomprehensible. Animal abuse is cruel and sadistic. It is also a crime that is often associated with other serious criminal activity, including domestic violence, illegal possession of firearms, illegal gambling, drug possession and large-scale animal abuse and fighting rings. I am proud to partner with Michigan Humane to prosecute these offenders. Attorney General Dana Nessel

Charges were announced against River Rouge man Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, for running a dog fighting ring.

It’s alleged that Warren used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for multiple dog fights and communicated about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.

Warren was arraigned before Judge David J. Zelenak of Wayne County’s 25th District Court for the following charges:

Three counts of animal fighting, a four-year-felony and/or $5,000-$50,000 and/or 500-1,000 hours of community service;

One count of possessing fighting animals/equipment, a four-year-felony and/or $1,000-$5,000 and/or 250-500 hours of community service.

The charges also carry a prohibition on possessing or owning an animal for five years.

Warren’s probable cause hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. via Zoom and the tentative preliminary exam date is set for Nov. 1 at noon.

“Animal cruelty isn’t an animal issue. It is a human issue. The partnership between Michigan Humane and the Michigan Attorney General’s Office will strengthen our ability to address animal cruelty towards creating healthier and safer communities for everyone,” said Michigan Humane President and CEO Matt Pepper.