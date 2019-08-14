Michigan agriculture officials plan trade mission to China and South Korea

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The State Department said an email notice Wednesday, May 23, 2018, that a U.S. government employee […]

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/AP) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is planning another trade mission to China.

The fourth annual trip is scheduled for November and the agency says representatives of Michigan food and agriculture companies will travel to Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Shanghai. It’s part of an effort to better understand the Chinese market and meet with Chinese buyers interested in Michigan products.

Michigan officials say China is the state’s fifth-largest export market for food and agriculture products reaching over $124 million in 2018.

The Food Export Association of the Midwest will also conduct a trade mission to South Korea in November, giving Michigan companies another chance to explore trade prospects.