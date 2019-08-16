Michigan AG’s office to investigate Royal Oak police of stop of black man

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has directed her Civil Rights Division to investigate the conduct of Royal Oak Police officers after they detained a 20-year-old black man earlier this week.

Devin Myers was stopped and questioned by officers Tuesday after a white woman called 911 for help, claiming Myers was staring at her, circling her car and taking photos of her and her children.

Those claims have not been verified as of Friday.

“The Civil Rights Division within the Michigan Department of Attorney General is investigating what occurred in Royal Oak on Tuesday,” said Nessel. “If ever there are concerns that the civil rights of Michigan residents have been violated, our office stands ready to investigate and pursue such matters.”

Earlier this week, Royal Oak police officials apologized to Myers, saying the officers had no right to treat Myers the way they did.

Police officials also said the responding officer is a probationary officer who has been ordered to receive remedial training.

A supervisor was also disciplined and the department underwent more training of officers.