LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In a recent study of people who moved in 2023, Michigan is ranked as Number Five in the “top outbound states.”

According to the 2023 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, 58% of Michigan moves last year were considered “outbound”–they involved leaving the state.

Only New Jersey, Illinois, North Dakota and New York surpassed Michigan as the most moved-out-of states in 2023.

According to experts, 2023 was the first year in more than a decade that the study listed fewer than 10 “outbound” states–only 8 made the list last year. They say the reason was that fewer Americans relocated in 2023, compared to 2022.

The study revealed that Americans’ moves were trending southbound and eastbound–many moved to Southern states–and that people were headed toward more affordable areas with lower population density.

“Movers are also becoming more strategic with their planning, as relocation continues to be driven by factors such as the price of housing, regional climates, urban planning and job growth,” said Eily Cummings, United Van Lines Vice President of Corporate Communications.

The top outbound states of 2023, according to United Van Lines:

New Jersey Illinois North Dakota New York Michigan California Massachusetts Kansas

Conversely, the company found that these places had mostly “inbound” moves:

Vermont Washington, D.C. South Carolina Arkansas Rhode Island North Carolina South Dakota Alabama New Mexico West Virginia

“The COVID-19 pandemic influenced decisions to move and accelerated existing moving patterns in 2020, mostly driven by the opportunity to work remotely, the desire to be closer to family and better affordability,” said Michael A. Stoll, Economist and Professor in The Department of Public Policy at The University of California, Los Angeles.

FILE – This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. Michigan’s slow population growth over the past decade will cost the state a U.S. House seat, continuing a decades-long trend as job-seekers and retirees have fled to other states. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

“Some Americans may be faced with economic uncertainty, coupled with an increased cost of living and lack of affordable housing. This can result in adjustments to moving timelines or people making interstate moves, rather than across states,” Stoll went on to say.

In Vermont, the top “inbound” state on the list, 65% of moves involved people moving into Vermont. Out of those moves to Vermont, the study found that 29% were moving to be closer to family, following by the 20% who were after a lifestyle change.

It was the sixth year in a row that New Jersey was found as the top “outbound” state. Last year, 65% of New Jersey moves were “outbound,” with retirement (27%) being the top motivation for leaving.