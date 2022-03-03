LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) have awarded an $8 million grant to the Michigan State AFL-CIO Workforce Development Institute.

The funds will go towards the Pre-Apprenticeship “Ready for Construction” (MiSPARC) program, which aims to connect over 640 unemployed or underemployed Michiganders with higher-paying jobs.

“The ‘Ready for Construction’ program puts Michiganders first by providing a path to high-paying jobs in construction, an industry critical to our state’s infrastructure,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “It helps expand and diversify our state’s talent pool and opens the door to meaningful opportunities that will have a real impact on Michigan workers, families, businesses and communities.”

The program will match participants with training to help them obtain employment in building trades, transportation sectors and other areas of construction.

The program will give priority to unemployed, underemployed, low-income, minorities and women.

“Registered Apprenticeship has been an important tool in helping prepare Michiganders to enter in-demand, high-wage careers,” said LEO’s Office of Employment and Training Director Stephanie Beckhorn. “We’ve identified Apprenticeship Readiness programming and pre-apprenticeship training as critical success factors, and MiSPARC will help us meet the training needs that will lead to success for our state’s residents and businesses.”

Whitmer’s office says training provided by the program will increase the number of skilled workers in Michigan.