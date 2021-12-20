Michigan announces recipients of railroad upgrades

FILE- A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Galesburg, Ill. BNSF said Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, that it plans to test out a hydrogen-powered locomotive on its railroad lines as part of its plan to reduce its emissions. The industry is also experimenting with battery and natural gas powered locomotives although the freight railroads caution that the new technology is likely still several years away from any widespread use. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced the winners of some major railroad upgrades across the state.

In an effort to improve safety, MDOT will give roughly $3 million to fund 50 railroad improvements in 2022.

The complete list of recipients for the sixth annual Local Grade Crossing Surface Program can be viewed on the MDOT website.

The program covers 60% funding to eligible projects, with railroad companies responsible for the remaining 40%.

These projects may include anything from asphalt repairs to installing completely new track and surface materials.

“With approximately 4,800 public railroad crossing surfaces in Michigan, they can be very expensive to maintain or upgrade,” said Peter Anastor, MDOT Office of Rail director. “In cooperation with local road agencies, this program can financially assist railroad companies in repairing their crossings, which will improve safety and provide smoother surfaces for road users.”