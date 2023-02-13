LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Believe it or not, apples need a fair share of promo.

Apple farmers will start sending in their votes to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to decide on continuing the Apple Advertising and Promotion Program.

Voting will go on until the end of next week.

The Michigan Apple Committee’s program was developed to enhance the economic position of Michigan apple producers through market development, education and research.

According to michiganapples.com, Michigan is the nation’s third-largest producer of apples.

There are more than 14.9 million apple trees covering 34,500 acres on 775 family-run farms in Michigan.

According to Mike Beck, the president of Uncle John’s Cider Mill, he gets about a quarter million visitors each year and said it’s still necessary to advertise.

But, these marketing techniques have more impact on the average grower.

Vinegar, juice, jelly, applesauce, apple butter, cider, and brandy are just a few ways apples are used.

Currently, fresh Michigan apples are assessed at a rate of 52 cents per 100 pounds, 28 cents for apples sold for processing, and 12 cents for apples sold for juice.

Included in the program is 4 cents per 100 pounds- for research and up to 3 cents per 100 pounds for the promotion of US apples with the United States Apple Association.

Beck said that even though it costs to advertise, the program is worth it.

“They do a good job within the grocery stores, like apple tasting in stores and process apple tastings like pie and hard ciders,” said Beck. “They get people’s knowledge and they create recipe cards because you can use apples in many different ways so they create a lot of content for the average consumer.”

Beck said the number one way apples in Michigan are used is through processed products, which is another reason why the apple advertising and promotion program is so beneficial.

He does not know anyone personally that will oppose the Michigan Apple Committees program.