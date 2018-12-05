Michigan apple orchard owners to retire after 40 years
OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -- - After more than 40 years of growing and selling Paula Reds, Braeburns and much more, the owners of a popular western Michigan apple orchard are retiring with bushels full of memories.
The Grand Rapids Press reports Steve and Rosemary Klackle have picked spring to retire from Klackle Orchards in Montcalm County's Oakfield Township, near Greenville. They say in a Facebook post that they don't know what's next for the farm, but they will "treasure the memories we have created with all of you."
The orchard also has featured hay rides, a corn maze, apple-shaped carousel, pumpkin patch and petting zoo.
Klackle Orchard's Cornucopia Farm Market remains open until December 15th.
