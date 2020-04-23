Michigan applying for nearly $390 million in federal school funding

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) will immediately apply for nearly $390 million in federal funding, the department announced today.



The application for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding was released to states earlier today.



“These funds will be very helpful for local school districts to help meet the needs of students and staff during the pandemic, and we appreciate them as such,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice in a written statement.



The $13.2 billion fund is part of the of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to address the impact COVID-19 is having on elementary and secondary schools across the United States.



MDE expects a quick approval of its application from U.S. Department of Education and will be sharing guidance with local school districts in the next several days for districts to apply for this funding.



“These federal funds are one-time funding source and must be used very carefully by local school districts,” added Dr. Rice



Local school districts may use funds for activities that include response efforts to coronavirus, providing resources to address the needs of individual schools, addressing unique needs of students, developing procedures to improve preparedness, training to minimize the spread of infectious disease, buying sanitation supplies, providing mental health services, and purchasing educational technology.