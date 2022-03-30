LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services approved 2nd COVID-19 booster shots for those over 50 and immunocompromised people over 12.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one authorized for those under 18.

COVID boosters may be given alongside other vaccines, including the flu shot.

Four months after receiving the first booster dose, the following are now authorized and individuals may choose to receive:

A second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to individuals 50 years of age and older.

A second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to moderately or severely immunocompromised individuals 12 years of age and older.

A second booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to moderately or severely immunocompromised individuals 18 years of age and older.

“Vaccines remain our best strategy to minimize the risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive in a press release. “Those age 50 and older, or those who are immunocompromised and 12 years and older, may now receive an additional booster four months after their first booster. It is important that all Michiganders ages 5 and up get vaccinated if they aren’t already, and we urge Michiganders over the age of 12 to stay up-to-date on vaccines.”