Michigan at risk for more severe weather Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– As of Wednesday morning, the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded portions of Lower Michigan to an Enhanced Risk of severe weather (level 3/5) late this evening/overnight.

Strong winds remain the main concern with this line of storms, causing concern for the 150K+ already without power following Tuesday’s storms.

