LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has stirred up a real hornet’s nest of controversy with her decision to limit the income tax rollback to only one year.

Former Republican governor Rick Snyder argued that the tax cut should be permanent. Additionally, Richard McLellan, the former legal advisor to Governor John Engler, said he thinks that Nessel politicized the issue and got it wrong.

“This is the kind of highly political decision that needs to be addressed by the courts,” McLellan said.

Political pundit Bill Ballenger said he thinks the former governor should file a legal challenge.

“The Republicans, particularly Rick Snyder, say this is an outrage,” Ballenger said. “If they are looking for a plaintiff, I think Rick Snyder is the one. He should be filing the lawsuit.”

The former governor said that no one has contacted him about doing that, and he’s not so sure now is the time to file that suit.

The two current Republican legislative leaders, Rep. Matt Hall and Sen. Aric Nesbitt argue that taxpayers are being denied long-term tax relief although, for some, it’s not much.

Whitmer opposed rolling back the rate to 4.05%, but Republicans won that battle.

Unless a judge rules that Nessel got it wrong, the rate will go back up to 4.25%.