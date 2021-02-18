Michigan Attorney General fights back against DTE gas rate increase

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s Attorney General is fighting against a court case that would increase gas rates for Michiganders.

On Tuesday, the Attorney General intervened in DTE Gas Co.’s case brought before the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC).

DTE requests a $195 million annual increase in rates, which would represent an increase for residential customers of more than 11 percent.

The Attorney General, along with her witnesses, will look over DTE’s request and will argue against any increases in costs that are not reasonable and tailored to provide benefits to DTE’s customers.

“My priority is making sure that all Michiganders are able to keep the heat on in their homes, which is crucially important during times of intense cold like we are currently experiencing,” Nessel said. “I understand that even small monthly increases in the cost of gas service can have a tremendous impact on a family’s budget, so my team and I will carefully examine all parts of DTE’s filing and recommend against any excessive or unnecessary requests.”

The Attorney General’s intervention in DTE Gas’s last rate case and the ensuing settlement helped save customers $93.8 million.

Since taking office, the Attorney General has helped saved Michigan consumers more than $1 billion by intervening in utility cases before the MPSC. Tuesday’s intervention reaffirms her commitment to affordable energy for consumers.

DTE provides natural gas to 1.3 million customers across the state and electricity to about 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan.