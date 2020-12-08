Michigan Attorney General responds to Texas election lawsuit aimed at the Mitten

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The number of Michiganders enrolling in a Health Insurance Marketplace plan is on the rise during the 2020 open enrollment period ahead of the Dec. 15 deadline, but there are still thousands who are uninsured and may be eligible for low- or no-cost coverage. This includes those who have lost their employer-provided health insurance this year and may need to shop for health coverage for the first time.

“No Michigander should have to worry about how to access quality, affordable health care, especially during a pandemic,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan saw an estimated 46% increase in the number of uninsured adults, and there are still thousands of people who need coverage. That’s why it’s crucial for all of those who need to get covered to enroll now, ahead of the December 15th deadline. My administration will continue working around the clock to ensure Michiganders have the care they need.”