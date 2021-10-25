Michigan averages 2,618 cases of COVID-19 over last 3 days

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The state of Michigan has reported 7,856 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days.

That averages out to 2,618 cases per day, which is down from some of the recent cases per day.

In addition, there were 56 deaths over this time period, 29 of which came from a vital records review.

Last weekend, the state had 8,496 new COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths, an average of 2,832 new cases per day.

The highest amount of confirmed cases this month was on October 4 when the state had 3,683 cases.

Nationally, cases have been trending down, but Michigan has been behind the trend.

A few weeks ago, 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick spoke with Ingham County Health Office Linda Vail, who said COVID-19 is “here to stay.”

This all comes as Moderna says that a smaller dose of their COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children age 6-11.

Competitor Pfizer’s kid-sized vaccine doses are closer to widespread use, undergoing evaluation by the Food and Drug Administration for nearly the same age group — starting at age 5. Its vaccine already is authorized for anyone 12 or older.

Moderna hasn’t yet gotten the nod to offer its vaccine to teens but is studying lower doses in younger children while it waits. Researchers tested two shots for the 6- to 11-year-olds, given a month apart, that each contained half the dose given to adults.