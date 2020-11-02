Michigan averages 3,300+ COVID-19 cases per day over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials reported Michigan averaged 3,354 COVID-19 cases per day over the weekend.
The new cases today add another 6,709 to the state’s 184,889 case total. There are 17 additional deaths from the weekend, bringing the death toll to 7,357.
The state’s 7-day moving average of positive tests is at its highest since May, at 6.6%.
The Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center reports lower positivity may indicate that a community is including in its testing patients with milder or no symptoms. The WHO has said that in countries that have conducted extensive testing for COVID-19, should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
Last week, the state health department had identified 446 new and ongoing outbreaks, of which almost half were documented at long-term care facilities and K-12 schools combined.