Michigan averages 3,300+ COVID-19 cases per day over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials reported Michigan averaged 3,354 COVID-19 cases per day over the weekend.

The new cases today add another 6,709 to the state’s 184,889 case total. There are 17 additional deaths from the weekend, bringing the death toll to 7,357.

The state’s 7-day moving average of positive tests is at its highest since May, at 6.6%.

The Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center reports lower positivity may indicate that a community is including in its testing patients with milder or no symptoms. The WHO has said that in countries that have conducted extensive testing for COVID-19, should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

This graph shows the total daily number of virus tests conducted in each state and of those tests, how many were positive each day. The trend line in blue shows the average percentage of tests that were positive over the last 7 days. The rate of positivity is an important indicator because it can provide insights into whether a community is conducting enough testing to find cases. If a community’s positivity is high, it suggests that that community may largely be testing the sickest patients and possibly missing milder or asymptomatic cases.

Last week, the state health department had identified 446 new and ongoing outbreaks, of which almost half were documented at long-term care facilities and K-12 schools combined.