Michigan averaging 1,300+ new COVID cases a day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Wednesday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported a total of 2,786 new COVID-19 cases total between Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s an average of 1,393 days per day.

A total of 24 deaths were also reported, 12 of which were found during a vital records search.

Since March of 2020 a total of 916,006 cases of COVID-19 and 19,982 deaths have been reported in Michigan.

The latest comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus.

Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the coronavirus, including perhaps miscarriages and stillbirths. But their vaccination rates are low, with only about 23% having received at least one dose, according to CDC data.

‘’The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people,’’ CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

The updated guidance comes after a CDC analysis of new safety data on 2,500 women showed no increased risks of miscarriage for those who received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy. The analysis found a miscarriage rate of around 13%, within the normal range.

The CDC’s advice echoes recent recommendations from top obstetrician groups. The agency had previously encouraged pregnant women to consider vaccination but had stopped short of a full recommendation. The new advice also applies to nursing mothers and women planning to get pregnant.

<<<The Associated Press contributed to this report.