Michigan averaging 13,712 COVID cases per day since Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Since Tuesday, Michigan has confirmed 27,423 new COVID-19 cases and 379 new COVID-19 deaths.

The state’s new average number of cases confirmed per day is 13,712.

Of the 379 deaths, 268 were identified in a vital records review.

Ingham County has seen 48,410 total cases with 622 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 20,134 total cases with 321 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 12,195 total cases with 168 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 31,705 total cases with 457 total deaths.

Courtesy: Michigan.gov/Coronavirus

Approximately 65.0% of eligible Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 5% away from its goal. This number also includes children and teenagers who were previously ineligible for the vaccine.

Earlier today, Sparrow Health System released some statistics regarding COVID-19. As of Jan. 26, 177 Sparrow patients are hospitalized, with 63% of those patients not having been vaccinated.

Deaths exceeded births in Michigan in 2020, a rare result influenced by COVID-19, statistics show.

“We can blame a lot of deaths on COVID,” demographer Kurt Metzger told the Detroit Free Press, “but the fact is the trend of increasing deaths and decreasing births is a problem for Michigan outside of COVID.”

Slightly more than 117,000 people died in 2020, while there were 104,000 births in Michigan, according to the state health department.

COVID-19 was listed as the main cause of death for 11,362 people in the first year of the pandemic, although the virus could have contributed to more deaths, the department said.

Heart disease was the No. 1 cause of death in Michigan that year, followed by cancer.

“The number of deaths in Michigan are continuing to go up just because of our aging population. Birth rates, birth trends are indicating that those numbers will continue to go down,” said Metzger, the former mayor of Pleasant Ridge in suburban Detroit.

“I think the answer is how does Michigan attract immigrants? How does Michigan attract young folks in their child-bearing ages to come to the state?” he said. “It’s just another indication that Michigan has a lot of work to do.”

Michigan’s population was 10.07 million in 2020, according to the federal census, a slight increase over the 2010 count.