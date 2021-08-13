Michigan averaging 1,564 new COVID-19 cases per day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Friday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported a total of 3,127 new COVID-19 cases total between Thursday and Friday. That’s an average of 1564 cases per day.

A total of 29 deaths were also reported, 14 of which were found during a vital records search.

Since March of 2020 a total of 919,133 cases of COVID-19 and 20,011 deaths have been reported in Michigan.

The latest comes as U.S. regulators on Thursday said transplant recipients and others with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge.

The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration applies to millions of Americans who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders. Several other countries, including France and Israel, have similar recommendations.

It’s harder for vaccines to rev up an immune system suppressed by certain medications or diseases, so those patients don’t always get the same protection as otherwise healthy people — and small studies suggest for at least some, an extra dose may be the solution.

“This action is about ensuring our most vulnerable … are better protected against COVID-19,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said ahead of the FDA’s announcement.