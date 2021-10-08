Michigan averaging 4,205 COVID-19 cases per day

FILE – In this March 2, 2021, file photo, Hollie Maloney, a pharmacy technician, loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. The Biden administration’s embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first key hurdle Friday, Sept. 17, as a government advisory panel met to decide whether to recommend extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Approximately 8,409 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Michigan since Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,205 per day.

There have been 82 deaths in Michigan since Wednesday, 40 of which were confirmed during a Vital Records Review.

Ingham County has seen 26,358 total cases with 426 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 10,681 toal cases with 223 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 17,533 toal cases with 311 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 6,977 with 96 total deaths.

As of yesterday, around 68.4% of Michigan has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state just 1.6% away from the goal of 70%.

Many people may have questions as to when and where they should go to get a booster shot.



Michael Zaroukian is an internal medicine doctor at Sparrow Hospital.

According to Zaroukian, right now only a certain group of people are eligible for the booster shot

“Who received the Pfizer vaccine and have completed a full two-dose series who are over age 65 are eligible, regardless of any other situation. those who are 50-64 years old if they have underlying medical conditions, it is also recommended they get the vaccine.”

Those who are 18 to 64 and work in a place that could put them at a higher risk of getting COVID can also get a third shot.

You may also be wondering, how can you tell the difference between your allergies and COVID-19?

The easiest way to determine the difference is by getting a COVID-19 test.

According to Dr. Flavia Hoyte, an allergist with National Jewish Health, “Most people who have allergies know what their allergies feel like and when they tend to peak.”

A fever does not accompany allergies, so if you have one it could be the first sign that you may want to get tested for COVID-19. Experts warn that you can also be sick with COVID-19 and not have a fever.

Right now, daily COVID-19 deaths are averaging about 1,900 a day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases have started to fall from their highs in September, from about 160,000 cases to about 103,000 cases per day. But there is fear that the situation could worsen in the winter months when colder weather drives people inside and into closer proximity with each other.