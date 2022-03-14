LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan has confirmed 1,365 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths since Saturday.

That means over the last three days, the state is averaging 455 cases per day, the lowest daily total in months.

Ingham County has seen 52,835 total cases with 711 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 22,068 total cases with 370 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 13,623 total cases with 191 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 34,068 total cases with 515 total deaths.

Although COVID-19 cases are low, there was a reminder this weekend that the virus is still a part of our daily lives.

The federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been put on hold due to COVID-19.

The second week of the trial was supposed to start on Monday, but “an essential trial participant” tested positive for COVID-19, court documents say.

“Assuming no other complications, the Court hopes to re-convene trial Thursday, March 17, 2022,” court documents say.

Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox and Daniel Harris each face charges of kidnapping conspiracy. Croft, Fox and Harris are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft and Harris are also charged with possession of an unregistered destruction device and Harris faces an additional charge of possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle.