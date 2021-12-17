Michigan averaging 6,325 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coronavirus cases are on the rise once again in Michigan, with 12,649 confirmed cases since Thursday, meaning Michigan is averaging 6,325 COVID-19 cases per day.

Approximately 254 people died between yesterday and today, with 159 of those deaths being determined during a vital records review.

Ingham County has seen 34,525 total cases with 536 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 14,963 total cases with 293 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 9,369 total cases with 144 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 24,826 total cases with 395 total deaths.

62.5% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 37.5% away from herd immunity.

Recently, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has urged Michiganders to choose the right place of care for medical needs.

According to MDHHS, the state’s health care systems are strained with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

Data from MDHHS shows that Jan. 15 – Dec. 3, 85.1% of COVID-19 cases, 88.1% of hospitalizations and 85.5% of deaths were among individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, courtesy of MDHHS

We all need to do our part to get vaccinated and boosted to keep ourselves, our families and our neighbors safe. In addition to getting vaccinated, it is important to maintain your routine medical care so that any potential illness gets detected early and can be much more manageable. We urge Michiganders to continue seeking medical care but avoid emergency departments unless they have a life-threatening condition. If you don’t have a primary care provider, now is a great time to find one through contact with your local health care system.” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive

Illnesses can be treated in a variety of care settings, depending on the severity of symptoms.

Those with life-threatening emergencies should always seek care by calling 911 or visiting the nearest emergency department.

Call a local health care provider for a virtual or in-person appointment or visit an urgent care provider for ailments such as:

Cold or flu

Sprains

Rashes or minor burns

Ear pain

Animal or insect bites

Allergies

A COVID-19 test.

Call 911 or visit an emergency department for: