Michigan averaging 906 COVID-19 cases per day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced the latest COVID-19 case data, showing an average of 906 new cases per day, over the last three days.

The state also announced eight deaths, six of which were found as part of a vital records search.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020 Michigan has reported more than 900,000 cases of the Coronavirus and a total of nearly 20,000 deaths.

As for the number of those vaccinated, the number of people ages 16 and above remains at 63.9 percent, still well short of the state’s goal of 70%. For reference, 70% would equal 5,667,842 people.

The continued surge in cases comes as cities and schools are moving back to masking requirements, aligning with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Monday, Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies announced he had asked the city manager to institute a mask requirement for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

The requirement would take effect Tuesday.

“With freedom comes responsibility,” said Dobies. “Right now, it means doing what is necessary to keep each other safe. Please do your part by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public facilities.”