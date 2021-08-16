Michigan averaging just below 1,200 COVID-19 cases since Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Over the last three days Michigan has seen 3,554 new cases of COVID-19, averaging out to 1,185 cases per day.

In addition, there have been 19 deaths, eight of which came from a vital records review.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across the country as the Delta variant has spread.

One of the methods some areas are trying is booster shots. Detroit is now offering a third dose of the vaccine to residents with a compromised immune system.

Mayor Mike Dugan warned Detroit residents to get the vaccine so the city doesn’t become like a number of southern and Midwest states.