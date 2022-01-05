Michigan averaging new record 13K COVID-19 cases per day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 27,346 new COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths since Tuesday.
The state’s new case average is 13,673 per day. Of the deaths, 165 were identified during a vital records review.
- Ingham County has seen 38,752 total cases with 576 total deaths.
- Clinton County has seen 10,239 total cases with 155 total deaths.
- Eaton County has seen 16,390 total cases with 312 total deaths.
- Jackson County has seen 26,700 total cases with 432 total deaths.
63.5% of all eligible Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 6.5% away from herd immunity.
As of yesterday, two Lansing schools have new coronavirus outbreaks, with six students in total being reported as sick.
|Eaton
|Waverly High School
|160 Snow Rd
|Lansing
|High school
|3
|Students
|1/4/2022
|Eaton
|Winans Elementary
|5401 W Michigan Ave
|Lansing
|Pre-school – elementary
|3
|Students
|1/4/2022
To see ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in schools across the state, click here.
Additionally, the Impression 5 Science Center will be closed to the public starting tomorrow, January 6, and will re-open on January 13.