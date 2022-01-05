Michigan averaging new record 13K COVID-19 cases per day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 27,346 new COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths since Tuesday.

The state’s new case average is 13,673 per day. Of the deaths, 165 were identified during a vital records review.

  • Ingham County has seen 38,752 total cases with 576 total deaths.
  • Clinton County has seen 10,239 total cases with 155 total deaths.
  • Eaton County has seen 16,390 total cases with 312 total deaths.
  • Jackson County has seen 26,700 total cases with 432 total deaths.

63.5% of all eligible Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 6.5% away from herd immunity.

As of yesterday, two Lansing schools have new coronavirus outbreaks, with six students in total being reported as sick.

EatonWaverly High School160 Snow RdLansingHigh school3Students1/4/2022
EatonWinans Elementary5401 W Michigan AveLansingPre-school – elementary3Students1/4/2022

To see ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in schools across the state, click here.

Additionally, the Impression 5 Science Center will be closed to the public starting tomorrow, January 6, and will re-open on January 13.

