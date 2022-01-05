Michigan averaging new record 13K COVID-19 cases per day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 27,346 new COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths since Tuesday.

The state’s new case average is 13,673 per day. Of the deaths, 165 were identified during a vital records review.

Ingham County has seen 38,752 total cases with 576 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 10,239 total cases with 155 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 16,390 total cases with 312 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 26,700 total cases with 432 total deaths.

63.5% of all eligible Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 6.5% away from herd immunity.

As of yesterday, two Lansing schools have new coronavirus outbreaks, with six students in total being reported as sick.

Eaton Waverly High School 160 Snow Rd Lansing High school 3 Students 1/4/2022 Eaton Winans Elementary 5401 W Michigan Ave Lansing Pre-school – elementary 3 Students 1/4/2022

To see ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in schools across the state, click here.

Additionally, the Impression 5 Science Center will be closed to the public starting tomorrow, January 6, and will re-open on January 13.