Michigan Baby Shower leaves one man dead after an explosion

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)— Genesee County police say a cannon exploded at a baby shower that left one person dead.

According to a statement by Michigan state police, the incident occurred on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., and the cannon was fired by the homeowner and erupted in their backyard in celebration of their new baby.

Michigan state police add a 26-year-old man was injured on-scene, and during the incident, he was allegedly standing nearby and was struck by the cannon. Reportedly, he was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, Michigan but later died of his injuries.

The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad, Gaines Township Fire Department, and Med Star Ambulance assisted troopers at the scene.

So far, this incident is under investigation by Michigan state police.