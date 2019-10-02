Michigan ban on flavored vaping products starts Wednesday

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018 photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students at the school in Massachusetts. On Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 805 confirmed and probable cases have been reported to have a vaping-related breathing illness, and the death toll has risen to 12. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s ban on flavored electronic cigarettes will start after midnight after a judge said she’s not ready to decide whether to stop it.

Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens heard arguments Tuesday about an injunction sought by an Upper Peninsula store owner. The attorney general’s office says the hearing will continue on Oct. 8.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ban on flavored vaping products starts Wednesday. She accuses the makers of using candy flavors and deceptive ads to hook children. Her critics say the emergency rules circumvented Michigan’s typical regulatory process.

A separate but related lawsuit is pending in federal court in western Michigan. New York state has taken similar action to prohibit certain products.

President Donald Trump has proposed a federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar