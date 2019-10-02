Michigan ban on flavored vaping products starts Wednesday

1 in 8 women will at some point, hear the words "You have Breast Cancer."

Even though it affects people year around, October is the time to get the word out about early detection, prevention and services available.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 200,000 women will be diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2019.

"Early detection is key, so knowing your body and talking to your physician."

It's important for women to talk to their doctor and know when to get a mammogram.

"Everyone really needs to start at age 45. Knowing your family history and your risk. If you are high risk, you often times have to start before 40."

Finding the cancer early can save your life.

"There's a 40% decline in death rates since 1989, mostly due to the fact that people are finding it earlier. Mammography has become such an integral part of peoples well-being and prevention."

This month is also for sharing what resources are available for Breast Cancer survivors and know they aren't alone.

"We provide transportation accommodation assistance, insurance questions, or just 3 A.M. in the morning, 'I'm having a panic attack and I want to talk to someone."

On October 12th, the American Cancer Society will hold a walk at the State Capitol to celebrate survivors and raise money in the fight against Breast Cancer.

Click HERE for more information.