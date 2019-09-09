Bear hunting starts September 11th in seven Michigan areas.
Hunt Period 1 begins Wednesday for Bergland, Baraga, Amasa, Carney, Gwinn, Newberry and Drummond Island bear management units.
Red Oak, Baldwin and Gladwin units open September 15th.
The black bear is the only species of bear found in Michigan. The bear Application Period ended in June and results of the drawing are available online.
New for this season, barrels are allowed on DNR-managed lands under certain conditions. Some of the baiting regulations include that the barrel is at least 33 gallons, steel, maximum of one barrel per bait station, and no more than 100 yards from a state forest roadway. Hunters still may use barrels on private land, but the maximum hole diameter is now one inch. Barrels are illegal on commercial forest lands and U.S. Forest Service lands.
Black bears are most active at dusk and dawn. In Michigan, bears tend to be in deciduous lowland forests, coniferous swamps and upland forests.
Michigan bear hunting starts this week
