Michigan bill aims to regulate kratom

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A spokesperson for the Lansing Police Department identified the 24-year-old motorcyclist who died yesterday in an accident that happened on S. Cedar St. and Greenlawn Ave.

Andrew Krouse from Lansing was driving the motorcycle involved in that fatal accident with a vehicle.

The Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team continues to investigate the incident and no fault has been determined at this time.

Five people were inside the vehicle, they were all taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Drugs or alcohol do not seem to be a factor with the 31-year-old female vehicle driver.

Any witnesses are encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 - 4600.