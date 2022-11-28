LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The results of the 2022 midterm election in Michigan was officially certified Monday.

According to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, the Michigan State Board of Canvassers had a unanimous vote, certifying the results of the election.

Election certification has become a hot-button issue in recent years with the contention over the 2020 presidential election.

Benson additionally thanked the clerks, poll workers and the Bureau of Elections for their work.

“Democracy has prevailed,” a tweet from Benson concluded.