Michigan boy dies after being hit by a pickup truck
The crash is under investigation
SYLVAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a 6-year-old boy has died after being struck by a pickup truck along the shoulder of a Michigan road.
The Osceola County sheriff's office says the child was with another boy about 10 a.m. Monday along Michigan highway 66 in Sylvan Township when he darted into the roadway.
The sheriff's office says the pickup truck driver, who was hauling logs, tried unsuccessfully to swerve to avoid hitting the boy.
The boy's name wasn't immediately released, but authorities say he lived in Osceola County. The truck driver and the other boy weren't injured.
The crash, which happened about 150 miles northwest of Detroit, is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
