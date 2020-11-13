Michigan breaks all-time single-day COVID-19 case record with 8,500+ cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported the all-time highest single-day case record for COVID-19 in Michigan: 8,516.

Officials today reported 118 deaths, of which 83 were identified in a vital records review of death certificates.

In a press conference Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer emphasized the severity of the pandemic stating, “this is the worst week of COVID we’ve ever had,” but did not issue any new mandates or executive orders following the announcement.

She cited a lack of cooperation with the GOP-led state legislature in codifying a statewide mask mandate.

“They have taken it off the table, however, they have not shown any appetite for that, or in fact anything else,” Whitmer said.

Locally, in Meridian Township, the Police Department today announced that it will limit in-person responses due to COVID-19.

The department listed these examples of ways they will attempt to limit interactions:

Complaints which are civil in nature

Fraud and identity theft crimes where no suspect is identified

Frauds not occurring within our jurisdiction

Property crimes with damage or theft under $1,000

Lost property complaints

Private property accidents

Harassing communications

The department said if you find yourself involved in one of these incidents, call 517-332-6526.

Additionally, Sparrow Health today in Lansing announced that it will require patients looking to get tested for COVID-19 to receive a test order in advance through either a qualified medical provider or by completing the MySparrow app process.

The requirement takes place Monday, Nov. 16.

The change comes in light of the extraordinary demand for tests and will result in a more efficient and fast process, according to the health system. It will also help Sparrow better monitor volumes and increase line speeds.