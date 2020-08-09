Michigan camping is just a click away, catch the peak of the Perseid meteor shower this week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Michigan State linebacker Marcel Lewis and offensive lineman Justin Stevens are opting out of the upcoming season.

Both announced their decisions on Twitter.

Lewis, a redshirt freshman, said he’s lost a family member during the pandemic and has had another family member sick in the hospital. He said he doesn’t feel safe competing this year because of outbreaks on teams and athletes developing heart issues and respiratory problems.

Additionally, The Big Ten is tapping the brakes on football practice, telling its schools that until further notice full-contact practices cannot begin.

The conference announced all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period,” working in just helmets. The Big Ten said all other fall sports will continue to work with team physicians and athletic trainers to adjust practices to the appropriate level of activity.

“We understand there are many questions regarding how this impacts schedules, as well as the feasibility of proceeding forward with the season at all,” the conference said in a statement Saturday. “As we have consistently stated, we will continue to evaluate daily, while relying on our medical experts, to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes.”

In the NFL, The Detroit Lions activated tight end T.J. Hockenson, cornerback Amani Oruwariye and punter Arryn Siposs from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That list was created for NFL players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person.

Hockenson had 32 catches for 367 yards and two TDs as a rookie last season after being drafted on the first round.