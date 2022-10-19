CORUNNA, Mich. (WLNS) — A jury found Mark Latunski guilty of first-degree murder after he admitted to killing and dismembering a man.

The ruling came Wednesday from Shiawassee County Circuit Court Judge Matthew J. Stewart, mLive reported.

Stewart had to determine if Latunski, 53, was guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter.

In September, Latunski pleaded guilty to open murder and one count of mutilating a body.

The verdict comes nearly three years after Latunski murdered 25-year-old Kevin Bacon sometime before Christmas Day in 2019.

Latunski’s attorney, Mary Chartier, argued that he never intended to murder Bacon, based on Latunski asking Bacon if he had any pre-existing medical conditions via text prior to their meeting.

Additionally, Chartier said that Latunski did not evaluate the impact of the murder, because he went to a Christmas party after killing Bacon without washing the blood from his hands,