Michigan Capitol tagged with anti-ICE graffiti

Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Earlier today Senator Curtis Hertel posted a tweet reprimanding whomever vandalized the State Capitol.

The words “STOP ICE” were spray-painted on the side of the building which comes a little more than a week after the Michigan Republican Party headquarters was vandalized for the second time with anti-ICE graffiti.

ICE refers to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, they have been the center of political controversy recently.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

