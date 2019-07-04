Michigan Capitol tagged with anti-ICE graffiti

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Earlier today Senator Curtis Hertel posted a tweet reprimanding whomever vandalized the State Capitol.
The words “STOP ICE” were spray-painted on the side of the building which comes a little more than a week after the Michigan Republican Party headquarters was vandalized for the second time with anti-ICE graffiti.
ICE refers to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, they have been the center of political controversy recently.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.