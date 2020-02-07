Michigan celebrates Chicano History Week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS):

This week is designated Chicano History Week, a time meant to remember and reflect on the impact of Chicano Americans not only in Michigan, but also in the U.S.

It encourages all Michiganders to learn more about the role Chicano-Americans played in the history of the state.

Back in the 1960s, Michigan became the first state to recognize Chicano History Week and this year marks the 172nd anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, the treaty that ended the Mexican-American War.

In this treaty, Mexico recognized the annexation of most of its lands in the southwestern Untied States and surrendered half of its land including Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Wyoming in exchange for $15 million.

After the treaty was signed, a majority Mexicans who had been living in ceded lands chose to become U.S. citizens — and while citizenship granted them property, they still faced discrimination and pressure from Anglos who moved into those areas.