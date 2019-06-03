Michigan celebrates Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week
Highlights state's lakes, rivers, wetlands, coastline & groundwater benefits
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - It is officially Michigan’s annual Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week.
The week kicked off with the Governor signing an official proclamation highlighting the many benefits the state’s lakes, rivers, wetlands, coastline and groundwater provide.
Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week is celebrated annually statewide, and takes place through June 9 this year. The website says "we know it’s not a standard week, but we love the Great Lakes so much that it just couldn’t be contained in 7 days"
Fresh water is a significant and vital resource for mitten state communities environmental health, recreation and sustainable economic opportunities.
In her proclamation, Whitmer encourages residents to enjoy the Great Lakes through activities including volunteering with a local watershed group, fishing, boating or beachgoing.
The 2019 Summer Free Fishing Weekend will be Saturday, June 8th and Sunday June 9th.
On the second weekend of June all fishing license fees are waived so residents and visitors can enjoy fishing inland and on the Great Lakes.
Michigan has more than 11,000 inland lakes, 3,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline and tens of thousands of miles of rivers and streams.
