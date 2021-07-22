Michigan Center community comes together amid tragedy

MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WLNS)—Leaders, teachers, and friends in Michigan Center say the community is coming together like never before to wrap their arms around the families who lost their sons and the two boys still fighting for their lives.

“The way schools and the community has pulled together it’s just mind blowing,” said Michigan Center Transportation Supervisor, Tony Clemons.

This comes after Dawson brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr. died unexpected in a likely Carbon Monoxide accident near the Faster Horses Festival last weekend.

Clemons says the impact they made on the Michigan Center community is indescribable.

“The smiles, the character, I mean everything. They were all in. When we say the Michigan way and I know everyone else has stressed it, these kids had a huge impact.”

He calls Michigan Center a community where everybody knows everybody, and that’s what makes this so hard.

“From the football to the young kids. My son is a freshman going to be a sophomore, and these kids just had a huge impact on him when he was young.”

Help for the families continues to pour in, with a Go-Fund me currently nearing 60 thousand dollars, as well as community fundraisers like today at Center Car wash where Richie Mays Jr. once worked. Cars lined up all day long with all proceeds going to the families.

“It’s a big deal. It’s a prime example of how much support they have, and these families have behind them from the community,” said Manager at Center Car Wash, Colin Maurer.

Rayfield Johnson, who was with the boys is currently hospitalized in Ohio, but his pastor shared an answered prayer. Johnson called into a church service just last night.

“This is Rayfield Johnson the second I want to say thank you to all the Saints for all the prayers. It goes a long way. Thank God,” said Johnson.

Johnson is recovering along with Kurtis Stitt. Clemons says, he hopes all the families know one thing.

“Just know we are always here. I mean if you are ever having one of those days where you just need a hug or a laugh or a boat ride. I mean we are just always here.”