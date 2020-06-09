Michigan Center to hold High School Graduation at Michigan International Speedway

Tickets to two weekends of racing and non-stop entertainment at Michigan International Speedway will go on sale today.

Brooklyn, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Center High School and Michigan International Speedway are coming together to celebrate the accomplishments and years of hard work for graduating seniors.

The graduates – inside their vehicles – will drive the two-mile track as they are led by the pace car. Graduates will hear their names aloud on the track’s public address system as they cross the start/finish line. The event will be held Saturday, June 13 at 7 p.m.

“During these unprecedented times with large gatherings such as traditional high school graduations in doubt, our facility provides the ability to still hold an event like this in a safe environment,” said Michigan International Speedway President Rick Brenner. “We are honored to host these graduates and their families for this special occasion.”

In accordance with CDC and public health agency standards and protocols, the ceremonies will be closed to the public, and all in attendance will remain in their vehicles throughout the duration of the event.

A donation option will be available for those in attendance. Patrons will have the opportunity to donate $10 to help a student from the surrounding community attend the MIS STEM event in 2021. The event includes demonstrations and curriculum surrounding the aerodynamics involved in racing and a ticket to attend a race at MIS.

Michigan International Speedway is located in the Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan.