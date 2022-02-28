LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan’s county clerks released a letter today asking state lawmakers to offer them more help for the 2022 election year.

The letter from leaders of the Michigan Association of County Clerks outlines the need for more resources.

It points out that there was no increase in state funding in the wake of the 2020 election, despite the increased workload and scrutiny for Michigan’s clerks.

Now with the 2022 election coming up in November, the clerks are asking for specific changes from the legislature, such as increased staff and funding, allowing preprocessing of absentee ballots, making post-election audits public and moving the primary elections from August to July.