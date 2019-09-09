Michigan community discussing arming school employees

ADDISON, Mich. (WLNS) – Members of the community are invited tonight for an open forum to discuss if school employees should be allowed to carry weapons.



Addison Community Schools sent out a letter to parents and the community highlighting the safety measures in place and the background for new safety measures they are considering.



After receiving a $48,500 grant from the Michigan State Police last year the school installed 192 shatterproof windows. Additionally, the schools have 60 cameras throughout the campus as well as practicing five fire drills, two tornado and three lockdown drills a year.



According to the letter from Addison Superintendent Steve Guerra, the Addison Administration and Board members have been discussing more safety options over the past year and half. The options considered include a resource officer, metal detectors and the possibility of employees carrying a weapon. They reviewed laws, policies and have researched other states as well as hearing from select Addison organizations and past open forums.



The open forum tonight at 7:00 p.m. will only have a single topic of “Employees Carry a Weapon”