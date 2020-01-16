Michigan Community Service Commission supports 29 projects for Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service

LANSING (WLNS):

To honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Michigan Community Service Commission announced Thursday it will be supporting 29 volunteer service projects across Michigan.

Monday marks the 25th anniversary of the day of service celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy.

This day is observed as, “a day on, not a day off.” MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.

“Volunteering is a wonderful way to honor the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Michigan Community Service Commission Executive Director Ginna Holmes said. “We encourage residents across the state to volunteer as a way to celebrate and honor Dr. King’s legacy of service.”

Support from the commission will allow several organizations across the state to work with volunteers on MLK Day by tutoring and mentoring children, painting schools and senior centers, delivering meals, building homes and serving their community in honor of Dr. King. Organizations received financial support from the Michigan Community Service Commission as well as the Michigan Nonprofit Association and Youth Service America.

The Michigan Community Service Commission anticipates more than 4,400 volunteers will participate in projects this upcoming weekend and serve a combined 15,000 volunteer hours benefiting Michigan communities.